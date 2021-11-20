FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

ERF opened at C$12.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.46. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$13.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.