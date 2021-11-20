FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut by Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.