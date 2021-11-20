FY2021 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

