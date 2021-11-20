FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.20 on Friday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.62 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

