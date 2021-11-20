FY2022 Earnings Forecast for International Game Technology PLC Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.