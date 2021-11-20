FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,590,293 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,623 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

