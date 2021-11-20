Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

GMDA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

