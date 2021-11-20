Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

NYSE GCI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth $55,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth $67,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

