GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $118,773.11

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $118,773.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00371948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

