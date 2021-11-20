GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $55.75. 12,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GDS by 678.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

