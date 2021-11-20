Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.30. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 4,539,397 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.