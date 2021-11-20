GeoCoin Price Tops $0.21 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $654,300.99 and approximately $552.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00374347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,982.50 or 1.00005350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

