Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $255.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.66.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

