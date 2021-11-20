Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,082 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

