Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,338,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.