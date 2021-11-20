Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,008 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Eastern worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

