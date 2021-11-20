Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 54,455 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.67 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.