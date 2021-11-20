Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report sales of $329.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.80 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 122,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.