GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) & Its Rivals Financial Review

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GLG Life Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -164.96% -53.18% -11.27%

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.25 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.73

GLG Life Tech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GLG Life Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 228 617 584 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.50%. Given GLG Life Tech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GLG Life Tech rivals beat GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

