Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globant updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

GLOB traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.41. 659,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

