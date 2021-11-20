Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 89,042 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

