Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Matson worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Matson by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

