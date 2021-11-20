Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 261,500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after buying an additional 635,858 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 139,153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

