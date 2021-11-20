Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,564 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

