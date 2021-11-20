Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 284,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,675. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

