Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 712.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $884.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.