Govi Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003613 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and $1.07 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

