Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

