Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REGRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Graph Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain, Inc engages in the provision of blockchain ssolutions. It includes graphic data analysis and consulting services; implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases; and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. It operates through the Graph Canada and Graph Korea geographical segments.

