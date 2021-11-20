Great Portland Estates Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 756.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,248.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

