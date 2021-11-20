Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Up 30.2% in October

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of GRBK opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

