Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,776 shares of company stock valued at $727,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

