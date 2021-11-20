Gresham House (LON:GHE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $892.77

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.77 ($11.66) and traded as low as GBX 875.01 ($11.43). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 16,529 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,253 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

