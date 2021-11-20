Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.