Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 44.8% in October

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

