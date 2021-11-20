Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 44.8% in October

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

