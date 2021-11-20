GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Down 6.2%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 916,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.