Guess? (GES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

