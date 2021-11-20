GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GWG by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of GWG during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWGH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. GWG has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of -0.50.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

