GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $45.39 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $45.39 million and $5.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,751,624 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

