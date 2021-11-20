GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

