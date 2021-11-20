H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 71,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

