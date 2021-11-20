Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 3,165 ($41.35) on Thursday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,982.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,826.83. The company has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

