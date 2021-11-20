Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 3,189 ($41.66) and last traded at GBX 3,101.36 ($40.52), with a volume of 37330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,126 ($40.84).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The stock has a market cap of £12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,982.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.83.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

