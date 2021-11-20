Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.04

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 4887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

