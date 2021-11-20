Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

