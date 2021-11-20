Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $641.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,334 shares of company stock worth $22,073,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

