Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.