Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 739,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

