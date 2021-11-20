Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

